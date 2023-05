Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is best known for playing Roshan Sodhi, Roshan Singh Sodhi's wife in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Jennifer played the role for about 15 years before quitting the show in March this year. It was not a happy adieu to the show as Jennifer has alleged sexual and mental harassment against Asit Kumar Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj. The actress has accused Asit Modi of directing some untoward comments towards her. We came across a video of Jennifer when she opened up on her casting couch experience.

About a year ago, Jennifer Mistry had shared a video revealing whether the casting couch happens in the industry. Apart from being an actress, Jennifer also has a Youtube channel on which she talks about a lot of things. One such episode was on the casting couch, Jennifer was told to not reveal her marital status as it will hamper her chance of getting success. She was told that she would be given work if she went to hang out with the producer a couple of times. The actress shares that such things exist everywhere but due to the glamour world, it is noticed the most in the world of entertainment.

Jennifer shares that during her struggle period which went on for about 4 and 1/2 years, she heard such things a lot. Whenever she would reveal that she is married people would react saying that she should not go on revealing that she is married or that she has a husband or else she won't get work. It never made any sense to Jennifer. The actress shares that it depends on the intentions of the individual as she never felt the need to hide her marital status.

When she was told to hide her marital status once, she claimed that she would rather be a housewife instead. The actress would receive a lot of such comments in her struggle period, but she did not react or would act fooled. She would pretend to not understand the hints passed to her. Once, she was called to a hotel for a film offer and there was a South Indian producer who asked her to move around. The actress found it fishy and left the place. Jennifer also shares that one woman from a big production house actually checked her out and reprimanded her when she revealed that she is married.

Talking about her allegations against the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress demands an apology from the three of them. She says that she is not doing this for the sake of money. Jennifer also slammed the reports of her physical relationship with Modi earlier today.