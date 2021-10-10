Popular TV actress Munmun Dutta, who garnered recognition for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the most vocal celebs in the entertainment industry. While the actress recently slammed media houses and trolls when the rumours of her dating Raj Anadkat surfaced on the internet, way back in 2017, Munmun had grabbed our attention, when she opened of being sexually abused and getting molested by her uncle, her cousin and teacher. Also Read - TRP Report Week 39: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa TRUMPS again, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale episode fails to impress

In a hard-hitting note, Munmun wrote, "Writing something like this brings me to tears reliving those memories as a little girl when I was scared of the neighbourhood uncle and his prying eyes who at any given opportunity would grope me and threaten me not to speak about this to anyone ..... OR my much older cousins who would eye me differently than their own daughters .... OR the man who saw me at the hospital when I was born and 13 years later he thought it's appropriate for him to touch my body because I was a growing teenager and my body had changed.... OR my tuition teacher who had his hands in my underpants... OR this another teacher, whom I tied Rakhi to, who would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts .... OR that man in the train station who gropes you... (sic)."

She further wrote, "Why? Because you're too young and scared to speak up. So scared that you can feel your stomach getting twisted inside and throat getting choked up... you don't know how are you going to explain it to your parents or you're too shy to utter a word to anyone... And then you start developing that deep rooted hatred towards men... Because you know they're the culprit who made you feel this way... That disgusting, twisted feeling inside which takes years to overcome... I'm happy to be another voice joining this movement and make people realise that I was not spared either. But TODAY I will rip apart any man who even remotely tries anything on me. I AM PROUD OF WHO I AM."