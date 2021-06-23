Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanashyam Nayak recalls fond memories of working with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been part of several big films and TV shows. He has done close to 350 Hindi TV shows and 250 Hindi and Gujarati films. He has also been a part of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film completed 22 glorious years and Ghanashyam Nayak shared some fond memories from the show. In an interview with ETimes, Ghanashyam Nayak said that he has many fond memories from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The senior actor revealed that Aishwarya Rai was new to the industry at that time and she was very respectful and friendly with him. Ghanashyam Nayak revealed that he taught her Bhawai in Gujarathi and she would even touch my feet sometimes out of respect. Also Read - Salman Khan is a bad actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is from another generation and more mean things Kareena Kapoor Khan has said about Bollywood celebs

Ghanashyam Nayak also shared that he was quite close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali at that time and hence the entire unit respected and loved him. He also went on to share that he had helped Sanjay Leela Bhansali a lot during the making of the film. Ghanshyam Nayak also spoke about his bond with Salman Khan. He said, "Salman Khan still addresses me as Vitthal Kaka. He has always met me warmly whenever he had come on the sets to promote his films on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He hugs me whenever he meets me." Recently, it was reported that Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka is currently undergoing cancer treatment. The senior actor was diagnosed with some spots in his neck in April post which he has been undergoing chemotherapy. However, the actor has taken this thing positively and is eager to return to shoot for the show.

In an interview with ETimes, Ghanshyam Nayak assured that he absolutely fine and healthy and there's no such big issue. He also said that the audience will see him in one of the episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He also said that it is a special episode and hopes people will like it.