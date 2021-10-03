As per the latest reports, Ghanshyam Nayak who played Nattu Kaka in the famous comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has breathed his last. The actor was a very famous Gujarati theatre and film artist. He won hearts of millions by playing Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The news of his demise was confirmed by Jennifer Mistry who plays the role of Roshan Sodhi in the show. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanashyam Nayak recalls fond memories of working with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

To Etimes, she confirmed the news and said, "We just got to know about the news and it is extremely sad we have lost him." Even Tanmay Vekeria who plays Bagga (Nattu kaka's companion on the show) expressed grief over his demise. He said to the portal, "I got the news first as his son called me at 5:45 pm. His condition failed to improve after his hospatalisation a few months back. He passed away today at 5:30 PM."

It was in June this year that Ghanshyam Nayak had been reportedly detected with cancer. He was undergoing Chemotherapy. The actor had then opened up to Dainik Jagran and stated that his condition was fine. "My health is fine, but treatment had to be started again. Currently, I am undergoing chemotherapy sessions. It was after four months that I shot a special episode for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Daman last week. Believe me, I enjoyed a lot," he had said. Earlier, he had also undergone a surgery as almost 8 knots were found in his neck. Post recovery, he had returned to the show.

May his soul rest in peace.