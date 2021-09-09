Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed headlines yet again. And this time for the relationship status of two of the actors on the show. Yes, you read that right. As per a report in ETimes, Munmun Dutta who plays Babita Ji in the sitcom and Raj Anadkat who plays Tappu are head-over-heels in love with each other. Uh-huh. Now, fans have noticed Raj's flirtatious comments on Munmun's Instagram posts and reel videos. And they joked (related to Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi) and even wondered whether the two are dating for real. And guess what? The ETimes report confirms that the two are indeed dating. Also Read - 'Life goes on,' says Akshay Kumar as he shares picture with mother; thanks fans for their birthday wishes and condolences for his mother's demise

The report states that the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is well aware of the same. Furthermore, a source adds, "Their respective families too are not in the dark," quoted Etimes. According to the reports, everybody on the sets gives them privacy, that is, they don't talk about it or tease the two of them. "Nobody teases them; they don't try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn't come out till date," the source revealed, quoted the portal.

It seems the 9-year age gap is not an issue between the two either, the report claimed. Raj Anadkat, who joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Tappu is 24-year-old while Munmun is 34. Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, Munmun Dutta had grabbed headlines for her racist comment. Though she said it unintentionally, it was turned into a huge controversy. After the same, a report had stated that the cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were asked to sign an undertaking to refrain from the usage of foul language or casteist slurs. Munmun recently returned to shoot for the show. The actress had been missing for about two months.