Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta REACTION to costar Raj Anadkat's 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' REEL wins hearts; fan calls her 'Bhabhiji'

Ka Ooltah Chashmah costars Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat often grab the headlines for their camaraderie on social media. While we even saw fans linking up the duo, it doesn't affected their bond. Raj recently shared an Instagram reel, where he is lip-syncing the viral song 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' and Munmum reacted to video by dropping a comment “So cute (with laughing and heart emojis).” Well, this comment soon got some whacky responses from the netizens. While a user commented, “Bhabhiji (with heart-shaped eyes emojis)," another user wrote, “what a reply from his crush.”

Recently there were speculations that Munmun has quit the show as she was not seen in the latest episodes. She cleared the air and told E Times, "Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don't decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot."

She added, "If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate." In fact, producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi also confirmed that Munmun is quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.