Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta REACTION to costar Raj Anadkat's 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' REEL wins hearts; fan calls her 'Bhabhiji'

Munmun Dutta drops a 'cute' comment on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah costar Raj Anadkat's latest video.