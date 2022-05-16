Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. The sitcom has a huge fan base and an ardent fan following. It has an ensemble cast which includes actors such as Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, and Tanuj Mahashabde to name a few. Earlier, Neha Mehta had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And now, the latest report states that Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has quit the show. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kiss in public, Shehnaaz Gill's sizzling avatar in black dress and more

Shailesh Lodha has made up his mind to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stated a report in ETimes. A source close to the development of the show revealed that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last one month. The source added that he has no plans to return to the show either. The report states that Lodha is not happy with his contract and feels that his dates are not being utilized properly as well. Another major reason that he is planning to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is that he is not getting to explore other work related opportunities. He reportedly turned down several offers recently. And hence, now Shailesh doesn't want to waste any more opportunities that come his way. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reaches France after a long flight, faces trouble while choosing between THESE two things [watch video]

The production house is trying to convince the actor but it looks like the seasoned actor, writer and Poet has made up his mind. Shailesh Lodha has been an essential character in the show. He was the best friend of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. He also served as the narrator of the show. Apart from Neha, Gurucharan Singh, and have also left the show. Also Read - Cannes Film Festival 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns at the airport as she leaves for the French Riviera

What are your thoughts about Shailesh Lodha quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.