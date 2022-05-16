Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Taarak aka Shailesh Lodha QUITS the sitcom? Here's what we know

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha who plays the pivotal character of Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom is planning to quit the show. Report states Shailesh has made up his mind on leaving. Check out the whole report below: