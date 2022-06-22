Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Ka Chashmah: Did Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal just hint at the return of Shailesh Lodha on the show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Ka Chashmah is losing its charm day after day. First Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's exit made the viewers lose interest in the show. However, the makers tried their level best to keep the interest and they even managed. But later another shocker arrived Shailesh Lodha has quit the show. And the reason behind his exit is that Shailesh feels he isn't growing and wants to do something else. While one person who has been intact in the show since the beginning is Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal. And he has hinted at the return of Shailesh Lodha on the show.

In an interaction with Times Of India, Dilip spoke about Shailesh's exit and said, " Change is inevitable. Thodi difficulty to hoti hai when they leave the show, of course as a rhythm is set with your co-stars, but never say never Shailesh Bhai Aa Bhi sakte hai was." We wonder if the makers are not creating false hopes once again for the viewers as they did during Disha Vakani's return to Dayaben on the show.

While reportedly Shailesh left the show because he felt that his character has been lost among the ensemble. And while given his dates there was not much for him to do, so he decided to move on and participate in a reality show based on giving chances to budding writers and poets.

Shailesh is a part of the show ' Waah Bhai Waah' and he had even released the statement for the same that reads, " I am exhilarated to be a part of Shemaroo TV’s latest original, ‘Waah Bhai Waah’. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that Shemaroo has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent." While talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- it is India's longest show and we wonder if it will manage to sustain or not?