Tanishaa Mukerji reveals freezing her eggs at the age of 39; says, 'It’s ok for women to not have children'

Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa Mukerji has given a long interview to a newspaper where she has expressed her thoughts on motherhood. The actress spoke about how she was very conflicted during her 39th birthday, and decided to go ahead and freeze her eggs. She says that motherhood was on her mind. It seems under the guidance of an expert doctor, she decided to get her eggs frozen for the future. She told the daily, "But I also put on a lot of weight due to the procedure. They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs."

After gaining some weight due to the procedure, the actress said that she hit the gym doubly hard to shed off the excess fab. It seems the thought of freezing her eggs first came to her when she was 33. She said she asked her doctor who told her not to go for it then. Tanishaa Mukerjee was quoted as saying, "While she told me it takes a toll on your body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It's a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly ok to not have children. Adopt, there's enough in this world. More people need to go out and talk about this. It's ok for women to not have children. That's not the only calling in your life. It's ok to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you."

Tanishaa Mukerji is 43 now. The lady has done some popular reality shows on TV and films too.