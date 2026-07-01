Tanya Mittal hits back after being called 'Sasti Copy' of Shalini Passi: 'Sexist Commentary'

Read further to know what was Tanya Mittal's response after a Filmygyan journalist tossed out the 'sasti copy' tag, comparing her to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi, Here's what she said.

Tanya Mittal hits back after being called 'Sasti Copy' of Shalini Passi: 'Sexist Commentary'

Tanya Mittal’s no stranger to the spotlight, but lately, she’s flipping it back on her critics. This week, after a Filmygyan journalist tossed out the 'sasti copy' tag, comparing her to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi, she snapped back. Tanya’s response on Instagram was blunt: “Height of shamelessness. Calling a woman a ‘Sasti copy’ isn’t journalism, it’s cheap, sexist commentary.” Honestly, Tanya’s dealt with stuff like this for years. The dig wasn’t random, it’s part of a cycle that started back in the Bigg Boss 19 days and shows no signs of stopping.

The ‘Sasti Copy’ Controversy?

The drama kicked off when that Filmygyan reporter not only called Tanya a 'sasti copy,' but also claimed all she does is flaunt her wealth. Tanya wasn’t having it. Her Instagram stories on July 1 made it clear: “How can any media platform talk about a woman like that? I’m not @shalini.passi. I’m Tanya Mittal. And my journey is my own.” She spelled out how rough that journey’s been. Ten years ago, she walked away from college and went against her family to avoid an early marriage. She admits the fight was brutal but she wanted more from life. Tanya started by selling greeting cards. Ten years later, she’s built a brand as an entrepreneur and creator, but people still reduce her story to flashy displays. She fired back: “Report facts, not cheap insults for clicks.”

A Pattern That Started Inside Bigg Boss 19

This isn’t new for Tanya. Inside Bigg Boss, everyone questioned her, both in the house and outside. Contestants said she was fake. TV panels nitpicked her clothes. Even her temple videos were trolled, It’s a familiar pattern. The coverage skips her years of hustle and zooms straight in on looks, privilege, and whether she’s copying someone else. Tanya came into Bigg Boss 19 with her own following and a body of work rooted in culture and business, but every little thing got twisted inside the house. People mocked her temple videos, dissected her lifestyle. “The sad part is how, instead of appreciating a woman’s hard work, she constantly has to defend it against people who can’t stand the fact that a girl can make it on her own,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

After Bigg Boss, Tanya kept building. She focused on culture, entrepreneurship, “No amount of trolling, lies, or disrespect can erase ten years of pain, struggle, and relentless hard work,” she said. This isn’t just Tanya’s fight. Female reality stars run this loop nonstop: people compare them, question their money, slam their clothes, and ignore the real story. The “copy” label pits women against each other and robs them of their individuality. Tanya says it plain, before judging, at least make the effort to understand what she’s gone through.

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