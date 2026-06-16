Tanya Mittal's reaction to Amaal Mallik controversy and Bhagyashree fallout goes VIRAL

Tanya Mittal has finally reacted on her bond with Bhagyashree, and also explained why the actress apologised. Read on to know what Tanya has to say about the ongoing controversy that involves Amaal Mallik.

Tanya Mittal's reaction to Amaal Mallik controversy and Bhagyashree fallout goes VIRAL

Tanya Mittal, who has often made headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss 19, has finally shared her thoughts on the controversy that involved her and Amaal Mallik. She has also opened up about the buzz that revolves around her relationship with Bhagyashree. While Tanya admitted to the fact that Bhagyashree's comments did hurt her feelings, she also shared that they've now sorted things out and moved on. During a recent Ask Me Anything session, Tanya also reacted to people drawing comparisons between her and Amaal.

What was Tanya asked?

A user was quick to ask Tanya during recent AMA session, "Gullu or Bhagyashree." In her reaction to the question, Tanya said, "I think mujhe dono hi ache lagta hain. Meri kisi se aisi koi ladayi nahi hai." Tanya also admitted that during one of their chats, "thoda mazak masti jyada ho gaya tha." She also said "Bhagyashree ne mujhe sorry bol diya tha," and referred to her as a sweet girl. While explaining how she deals with anger, Tanya mentioned that she stays quiet. Tanya didn't show any qualms in saying that Bhagyashree often makes negative comments about her during interviews.

Later, Tanya was asked, "What is the conversation with Amaal Mallik?" To this, she said, "Meri koi conversation nahi hai Amaal se." Tanya also asked her fans to not compare them. She further mentioned that Amaal's manager and a few of his fans are against her. She said, "Main samajhti hoon wo industry hi aisi hai." Tanya further mentioned that Amaal has given over a decade to the industry and always saw him as a "superstar." However, she feels some people question the attention she has managed to earn even though she has spent just six months in the industry. Tanya also defended Amaal and said, "Amaal aisa nahi hai kyunki mai uske sath 100 din rahi hoon."

Jhuta insaan @AmaalMallik she appreciated you not your manager and your nalla fandom be happy with that she call you a superstar Tanya Mittal is only girl who can tolerate your ass other girls run,take yes girl and wife her up get rid of your first manager she’s doesn’t like him pic.twitter.com/CcZUyRY9rF — Amina (@AlishaIsmail4) June 15, 2026

Amaal Mallik on his relationship with Tanya Mittal

A month after the popular show Bigg Boss 19 ended, the contestants of Bigg Boss 19 - including Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal - had gathered in Dubai for a success celebration. It was organised by the Danube property.

But one video from the celebration went viral. It suggested that Amaal Mallik was dedicating a song to Tanya Mittal.

In his reaction to the viral song dedication video posted by Limboo India, Amaal said, "Of course I had to, kyunki ek hazaaro mein meri behna hai (sic)."

Some handles forget that Amaal is out of the house now . Muh tod jawab dega ?

Ye Amaal Mallik hai ??@AmaalMallik #AmaalMallik pic.twitter.com/7UAo6KYX6b — BiggBoss fan (@Boss19Bigg13445) January 8, 2026

Just before commemorating the New Year, Amaal Mallik shared a note on his Twitter (X) account, stating that he did not intend "to disrespect or create any 'ship' with anyone" in the Bigg Boss 19 house

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

