Dheeraj Dhoopar made his OTT debut with Tatlubaaz on Epicon. Dheeraj plays a conman in the series which promises a thrilling ride in 7 episodes. Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most loved TV celebs. Every character that Dheeraj plays becomes a huge hit and rage with the fans. And same goes with Tatlubaaz in which he plays Bulbul Tyagi. BollywoodLife got a chance to connect with Tatlubaaz Dheeraj Dhoopar. He gushed over the love he has been getting from his fans. Also Read - Divya Agarwal, Surbhi Jyoti, Pratik Gandhi and others make stylish entry at the red carpet event of Zee5 Global

Dheeraj Dhoopar is thankful to the PreeRan fans for showering love on his OTT debut Tatlubaaz

While talking to BollywoodLife, Dheeraj Dhoopar expressed his happiness. Dheeraj has ventured into a new space. He reveals that he was waiting for an opportunity to make his OTT debut and when Bulbul Tyagi and Tatlubaaz finally happened, he happily grabbed for it. Dheeraj is grateful for all the love and support coming his way for his OTT debut. Be it his industry friends or his fans, Dheeraj Dhoopar cheerfully expressed his thankfulness for the support he has been recieving. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Jawan box office collection is fake? This TV star slams trolls for taking away the credit of Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom, calls them 'idiots’

We asked Dheeraj about getting love from PreeRan fans. Dheeraj is best known for playing Karan Luthra in Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya. Karan and Shraddha's Preeta were massively shipped together as PreeRan. The loyal fanbase has been showering support on Dheeraj for his OTT debut. "They mean everything to me," he says adding how his fans work very hard to make the smallest of edits and the amazing reel videos. Dheeraj believes they all are very young, maybe students and they work round the clock to showcase their love for him. Dheeraj also expressed his gratefulness to his fans for trending Tatlubaaz. For the unversed, when Tatlubaaz was released, they trended the web series for over 30 hours straight. Such is the fan mania for Dheeraj. He told us that he is blessed to have such fans who support his every project. Also Read - Saubhagyavati Bhava Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu: Amandeep Sidhu talks about being paried with Dheeraj Dhoopar; heaps praises on the actor [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Watch this Tatlubaaz video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EPIC ON (@theepicon)

Watch this entertainment news video of TV stars here:

What is Tatlubaaz?

Tatlubaaz is the story about a conman Bulbul Tyagi played by Dheeraj Dhoopar. For his conman character, Dheeraj has donned various looks in the series. Tatlubaaz also stars Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal. Dheeraj is seen romancing both the ladies in the series. It is directed by Vibhu Kashyap. Bulbul Tyagi is one of the most special characters and Tatlubaaz is one of the most special projects, gushed Dheeraj while talking to BollywoodLife.