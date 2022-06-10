Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra get intimate in a park; face massive criticism

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are right now in Goa celebrating the Nagain 6 actress' birthday. The couple were themselves surprised to see the paparazzi in Goa, however, they were happy to oblige them with pictures and videos. Tejasswi even cut the cake for the media. After their celebration, they were still followed by the shutterbugs, and Karan and Tejasswi were seen in an intimate position in a park, where Karan was holding Tejasswi in his arms like a small baby and they got clicked in that pose. While Karan didn't want to get clicked in this position, Teja looked a tad bit embarrassed and asked her people to get chappals as she wanted to get down from Karan Kundrra's arms. Also Read - Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha REVEALS why it’s important to have sex education in schools [Exclusive]

Tejasswi and Karan face criticism

While TejRan fans are going gaga over this adorable video of them and calling it cute like always, netizens are badly slamming the couple. Many are picking on Tejasswi that she doesn't have any Sanskar. And some are asking why Karan made her get drunk so much. Well, it seems like Karan and Tejasswi are too much in the limelight all the time and they do not get their our-time. Their privacy should be respected.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then they are inseparable. While the couple has thought about getting married, for now, they are focusing on their respective careers and spending time with each other to know better. Undoubtedly Karan and Tejasswi are the most loved and popular TV couple in the town now. After winning Bigg Boss 15 title, Tejasswi Prakash has been gaining a lot of popularity with Naagin 6. Reportedly, she will be also making her Bollywood debut with in Dream Girl 2.