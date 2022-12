Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been making headlines for their relationship post their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The duo often give couple goals to their fans with their mushy pictures and videos on social media. This time, the lovebirds were seen giving a tour to their luxurious love nest which they recently bought together in Dubai.

In the video, Tejasswi and Karan can be seen dressed in coordinated white outfits. She captioned the video, "Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with @danubeproperties! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai!"

The fully furnished luxurious apartment boasts of artwork, contemporary light fixtures and furniture. It also features a private pool in their balcony and their bedroom has been made of white-themed palette. The couple were seen having a great time exploring their new place and they looked happy together.

Karan and Tejasswi met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other. They are often being questioned about their marriage plans, however, both of them say that they are quite busy with their work and once they decide to take the plunge, they will let everyone know.

On the work front, Tejasswi became household with her role of Pratha in 's supernatural show Naagin 6. Previously she was seen in Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Pehredaar Piya Ki, and many more shows. She also made her debut in Marathi cinema with the film Mann Kasturi Re.

While Karan is a well-known face of the entertainment industry and is known for his roles in Dil Hi Toh Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, he also hosted the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, and appeared as a jailor in Bollywood actress hosted reality show Lock Upp.