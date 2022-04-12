Tejasswi Prakash complains about Karan Kundrra being called 'best boyfriend'; says, 'I do so much and...'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love affair is keeping everyone hooked. While Karan could not win Bigg Boss 15 trophy but he won Tejasswi Prakash's heart and now they are the most-talked-about couple in the TV industry. TejRan as they are fondly known often make it to the headlines with the cute PDA that they full off in front of paps. It was recently that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra had made a joint appearance at Nishant Bhat's birthday bash. The handsome hunk once again won everyone's heart as he was seen protecting his GF from getting mobbed. Fans gave him the 'Best Boyfriend' tag but it seems Tejasswi Prakash has a problem with it. Also Read - Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding, check out Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more couples' viral shaadi invitations

In an interview with Film Companion, Tejasswi Prakash shared that everybody is hailing Karan Kundrra but she does so much for him but she does not get the 'best girlfriend tag. She was quoted saying, "At Nishant Bhatt's party, we got mobbed and he was obviously protecting me and then people are like Karan is so nice that he is protecting his girlfriend. So he gets to be the best boyfriend and I am like I do so much and you don't say anything about it. Mujhe best girlfriend ka tag hi nahi mila hai (I never got the best girlfriend tag)." Tejasswi Prakash indeed seems to be a little jealous of all the attention her BF is receiving.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is busy with the show Naagin 6. She essays the role of Servasesh Naagin in the show. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, is the jailor on 's show Lock Upp. He is also currently the host of the show Dance Deewane Juniors.