Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with the whirlwind romance. They may have gone through multiple arguments, breakups and patch-ups during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 house, but the couple have remained strong and dishing out relationship goals for their fans. However, when it comes to talking about their marriage plans, Tejasswi prefers to remain tight-lipped as she is a firm believer in the evil eye.

When Tejasswi was asked if she wants to settle down with Karan, she told Pinkvilla, "I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed."

In the same interview, Tejasswi opened up about her toughest time of her life when her family was facing financial issues. Talking about her mother being a pillar of strength, she said, "She had survived all these years without my dad being around and has really taken care of me and my younger brother. I think I grew up way before my age so not having my dad around and my mum was a very soft emotional person, pra (Tejasswi's brother) was very soft and I used to always have to be that strong person in the house. She used to go and work because we did have financial issues and so she used to wait for us to be back from school and just lock us inside the house so we don't really go out and get lost, just be safe in the house."

Tejasswi and Karan are often seen visiting each other on their workplaces and being protective of each other. Many celebrities had called Karan a toxic boyfriend but Tejasswi stood by him during the test of time. And Karan too has shown that he could be a loving boyfriend to Tejasswi and vice versa.