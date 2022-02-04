Tejasswi Prakash feels Karan Kundrra loves Umar Riaz more than her; says, 'I never thought he would...'

Tejasswi Prakash came LIVE on Instagram a couple of minutes ago. The actress was on sets of her new TV show, Naagin 6. Tejasswi had some free on her hands, and hence, she decided to come live on Instagram and have a little chat with her fans. One of her fans commented on her live saying, '"ijaji kahan hai?" They were asking the whereabouts of Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi was surprised and blushed a little on hearing the word Jijaji. "Oh God! Tumlogon ne already Sunny, nai, Karan ko jija maan ke chal rahe na?" Teja got distracted whether she was looking fine on her live and hence cleaned the screen with a tissue. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash responds to query about her wedding with Karan Kundrra on Insta LIVE; reveals, 'He hasn't asked me yet'

Coming back to the question, the Naagin 6 actress added, "About Sunny. Sunny kahan hai? Sunny aaj unke saath hai, jinko wo, mujhe shaq hai ki muujhse jyada pyaar karte hai jo hai Umar Riaz. Aur iss baat ka shaq mujhe andar bhi hai ki wo bahar, which is something both Karan and Umar had made very clear ki ghar ke bahar jaane ke baad main (Umar) aur Karan hi jyada time spend karne wale hai aur mujhe kabhi kabhi milenge. Mujhe kabhi nahi laga tha ki Karan literally aisa karega. And he is not with me, he is actually with Umar. Aur wo mujhse baat nahi kar raha hai, phone nahi utha raha hai," she added saying that Karan is cutting the call reasoning that he is with Umar right now.

She also added asking fans as to who makes the better couple - Karan and Tejasswi or Karan and Umar? She added that she thinks she and Karan are better. Check out the video here:

Tejasswi also thanked her fans for the support and love they showered on her when she was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15.