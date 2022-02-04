Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is still remembered as Ragini from the superhit TV show, Swaragini. On the show, she played the part of Ragini Gadodia who is a jealous insecure girl. The actress delivered the goods as her character swayed from innocence to deviousness. She got a lot of hate for the character. Everyone recognized her work on the show. Tejasswi Prakash is very good friends with her co-star Varun Kapoor from the serial. He played the role of Sanskar in Swaragini. Varun Kapoor will be making his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. He shared the trailer on his Instagram handle... Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Alia Bhatt starrer being called out for a racist ‘China’ dialogue – Read Tweets

Varun Kapoor and Tejasswi Prakash had bonded really well on the show. Both of them are engineers. In fact, even the branch is the same. Tejasswi Prakash cleared her engineering exams when she was doing the show. After he shared the trailer, Tejasswi Prakash reacted with, "Yayyy". This is surely a moment of nostalgia for all fans. Even Nikita Sharma has wished him. She played the role of Sanskar's ex-girlfriend on the show. Varun Kapoor and Nikita Sharma are also buddies. Actor Shantanu Maheshwari is also a part of the movie as per rumours. This is surely a moment for all old fans of Tejasswi Prakash.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia Bhatt is the leading lady. Ajay Devgn has a very interesting role. It is going to release on February 25, 2022.