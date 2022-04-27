Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni and other TV stars who struck gold after becoming a couple

Bigg Boss is known as a life-changing show for many, including winners, runners-up and actual newbies. In the past few seasons, we have seen how couples formed inside the house have become a rage. While solo contestants have also stood out, the jodis' popularity is on some other level altogether. Take a look at five couples whose careers skyrocketed after the show. You will be amazed to know the amount of work they did... Also Read - Maidaan: Ajay Devgn reveals when his sports drama is expected to RELEASE on the big screen [EXCLUSIVE]

Tejasswi Prakash - Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's popularity has soared after Bigg Boss 15. The couple are busy with a lot of projects. Tejasswi Prakash is the lead on Naagin 6 while Karan Kundrra is doing Lock Upp and Dance Deewane Juniors. Teja has a Marathi movie in hand while Karan Kundrra has signed a film and OTT project. Both of them did a music video together. Karan Kundrra has done three music videos after his exit.

Jasmin Bhasin - Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's career also took off after Bigg Boss 14. The couple did a couple of superhit music songs. Now, Jasmin Bhasin is doing a Punjabi film with Gippy Grewal. Aly Goni also did a number with Mouni Roy, Jodaa which is a hit. Jasmin Bhasin has been loved for her acting skills on all music videos.

Paras Chhabra - Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 duo Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have done a minimum of six to eight music videos together. Paras Chhabra also did one with Rubina Dilaik. Fans loved Mahira Sharma's acting in the Sonu Kakkar song, Baarish. They have worked with singers like Asees Kaur, Meet Bros, Mohit Chauhan - Rochak Kohli, Palak Muchhal and so on.

Late Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill

Given the phenomenon that was SidNaaz, the couple bagged many endorsements on social media. However, they were extremely choosy about what they wanted to pick. The two did a couple of songs together as well Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Asim Riaz - Himanshi Khurana

The two have done three to four music videos together with singers like Stebin Ben, Amaal Mallik and Neha Kakkar.