Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently the IT couple of TV industry. The stars fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and the stories of their wedding also started floating in the media. TejRan fans cannot wait to see them hitched. Post the show, the couple is continuing to keep their fans entertaining by getting spotted together. Well, so what does future hold for TejRan? Numerological predictions of the two stars say a lot of good things are coming are coming their way BUT!

As per numerological love predictions for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra published by india.com, the couple may have wedding bells ringing for them by the end of this year or early 2023, however, they will have to beware of the third person. The reports states that they are 'currently in a space wherein they may flow with the tide (rumours/talks from a third person) and may put the axe to their future together.' The predictions state that if Karan and Tejasswi remain to stay committed to each other and sail through the tough times then there soon will be band, bajaa, baraat for them. Once they are married, they will have 'practise restraint and support to one another to have an excellent long-lasting marriage,' says the report.

Professionally, both the stars in the best phase of their lives. While Karan will grow well in his career and may venture into business too, Tejasswi may face a controversy or a public outrage in future. Quite a few good opportinuties will come her way - be it on small screen or big screen - she will get recognistion, says the report. She is currently working on Naagin 6. Okay then!