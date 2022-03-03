Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's Rula Deti Hai has one SCENE that reminds you of Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's Rula Deti Hai has an uncanny similarity to late Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's video Dil Ko Karar Aaya other than Yasser Desai and Rajat Nagpal