Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's Rula Deti Hai has one SCENE that reminds you of Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

Fans of Bigg Boss 15 jodi Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra got a treat in form of the new video Rula Deti Hai. The song is a beautiful ballad that depicts the joy of love and pain caused due to separation. We see Karan Kundrra as a young man who is reminded of all the good moments with his lady love as he visits a place that he frequented with her. The two have great chemistry in the music video and are looking stunning. The song is sung by Yasser Desai and the music is by Rajat Nagpal. Does this remind you of something?

Well, fans still remember Dil Ko Karaar Aaya that featured late Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma. The song was also sung by Yaseer Desai and the music was by Rajat Nagpal. In fact, there is a scene in Rula Deti Hai that instantly reminds us of the former. In the song, we saw Neha Sharma walking through the woods in a red dress and Sidharth Shukla follows her in black. There is something absolutely similar in Rula Deti Hai. Karan Kundrra is in white while Tejasswi Prakash is in a mustard gown. Both the ladies are in flowing resort wear. Neha Sharma had donned a sexy red gown.

The video featuring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma was shot by Sneha Shetty Kohli. Rula Deti Hai is filmed by Aseem Mann and Agam Maan. Well, we just noticed the similarity! The Mann's are also behind the latest video of Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy Poori Gal Baat. People have found it having resemblances to K-Pop idol, KAI's Peaches and Mmmh.

That scene is one which we see in zillion of music videos and films but somewhere the resemblance seems too similar. In fact, the setting also looks similar. But the best part is that Rula Deti Hai is a beautiful song and will have it's own success!