Tejasswi Prakash madly in LOVE with Karan Kundrra; says, 'I see myself growing with him...' [Exclusive Interview]

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the most LOVE couple in town. Their love was witnessed by the world when they were together in Bigg Boss 15 and ever since they are out of the house their appearances together often sends their fans on a meltdown