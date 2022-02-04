Tejasswi Prakash is busy shooting for Naagin 6. However, the actress had an hour or so free on the sets and hence she decided to come live and interact with her fans. In her Instagram LIVE, Tejasswi Prakash was asked by a lot of fans as to when she will be marrying Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi met Karan inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and they hit it off. The two fell head-over-heels in love and confessed their feelings whilst inside the house. And ever since, there have been questions about Tejasswi and Karan's wedding. So, in her Instagram LIVE, Tejasswi Prakash finally addressed the 'wedding' question. Also Read - Karan Kundrra grooves to Oh ho ho with Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia; declare themselves 'India's best 3 dancers' – watch video

"Listen," Tejasswi began in her usual cuteness. "Aaj kal bohot shaadiyaan ho rahi hai, main khud shocked hoon. Shraddha ne shaadi karli, Mouni ki shaadi ho gayi, Karishma shaadi Kar rahi hai. I was like sabki shaadiyaan ho rahi hai, (Of late everyone's getting married, I am myself shocked. Shraddha got married, Mouni got married and even Karishma is getting married)" Tejasswi said. "I am so happy for all these girls, I love Shraddha, I love Mouni and obviously, I love, love, love Karishma," Tejasswi gushed about her gal pals. She came back to the original question of her and Karan Kundrra's wedding, saying, "Rahi meri shaadi ki baat, aapke Karan Kundrra has still not asked me." Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash feels Karan Kundrra loves Umar Riaz more than her; says, 'I never thought he would...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

She also took a jibe at Karan saying he might now ask Umar Riaz to get married. Karan is spending time catching up with Umar Riaz, for the unversed. Talking about the weddings TV world, tied the knot in November with Rahul Nagal. got married to Suraj Nambiar on 27th January in Goa. is tying the knot with Varun Bangera tomorrow, 5th February 2022. Also Read - Naagin 6 new promo featuring Tejasswi Prakash gets trolled; ‘Ab naagin world ko covid se bachaegi?’ ask fans – watch video