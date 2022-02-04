Tejasswi Prakash responds to query about her wedding with Karan Kundrra on Insta LIVE; reveals, 'He hasn't asked me yet'

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash came LIVE on Instagram and interacted with her fans. She was asked about her wedding with Karan Kundrra and here's what the Bigg Boss 15 winner had to say...