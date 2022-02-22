Tejasswi Prakash returns to the bay; paparazzi tease her 'Teja ji mark aka Karan Kundrra kahan hai?'; here's how she responded [Video] 

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is back in the bay after shooting for a music video with Karan Kundrra. However, Laddoo was seen minus Sunny this time and hence, paps got asking.