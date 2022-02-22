Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the newest favourite celebrity couple in town. Every little thing about TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra and their relationship grabs the attention and makes news. A couple of days ago, Tejasswi and Karan aka Laddoo and Sunny had headed to Goa to shoot for the music video together. It was their first time travelling together and Teja's first flight after Bigg Boss 15. And a couple of minutes ago, the Naagin 6 actress returned home, that is, Mumbai. However, Karan Kundrra was not with her. And as usual, paparazzi weren't going to miss the opportunity to capture one of the most popular celebrities of current times. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal pick cutest nicknames for each other on sets; time to move over Karan Kundrra's 'ladoo'?

Paparazzi had been waiting for Tejasswi Prakash's arrival at the Mumbai airport. The actress shares a good bond with the paps and was seen having a fun convo with them. Now, apart from being called Laddoo, Tejasswi is also known as Teja. One of the paparazzi teased the actress saying, "Teja ji mark kahan hai?" It is one of the iconic dialogues from Andaaz Apna Apna starring , , Paresh Rawal and more. It seems the paps were asking the whereabouts of Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi Prakash said that he stayed back in Goa. It seems some of Karan's portions are left to shoot. The actor may also be enjoying the Goa weather, you never know. Tejasswi, being the lead face of Naagin 6 had to rush back for the shoot. Check out the video below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal win hearts in Naagin 6, Shehnaaz Gill interacts with fans on Twitter and more

The paparazzi also said that her fans are eagerly awaiting the new episode of Naagin. Talking about which, Tejasswi Prakash's Pratha is getting a lot of love. Her chemistry with Simba Nagpal is also being showered with love. In fact, their on-screen characters Pratha and Rishabh have a ship name too - PRaRish.