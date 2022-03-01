Tejasswi Prakash reveals how Karan Kundrra is smartly evading the paps for their daily dinner outing

The current IT couple in town is TejRan. Yes, lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are adored to bits. Given the kind of traction and engagement pics of TejRan get, the paparazzi are following them everywhere. The cute couple have stayed calm and composed in the middle of this mayhem. But it looks like they want some quiet private time too. Tejasswi Prakash told Miss Malini that Karan Kundrra has now become smart. She told the portal, "We have not been getting any private time. Lately, from the last two days, Karan has been smart, he is seeing where paps are not there and booking a table there. There are times when he just comes to pick me up, so we do it in a smart way. But we meet every night for dinner." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra win hearts with Rula Deti Hai teaser, Rakhi Sawant REACTS to ex-husband's warning and more

Talking about the future of TejRan, Tejasswi Prakash said that Karan Kundrra and she were madly in love. The actress also confirmed that this was the first time she was dating an actor. She said it feels good, and both of them are very positive about the future. As of now, both of them were working hard and focused on knowing one another in the real world.

Tejasswi Prakash also said that Karan Kundrra was keen that they take a holiday together after Bigg Boss 15 but she had to work on Naagin 6. He said that he was happy that she was doing a show with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms. Karan Kundrra has done a number of shows with them in the past. Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 amongst lot of criticism of being a biased winner. However, she was leading the popularity polls all through. On the show, people loved TejRan. Though their relationship came under scrutiny, Tejasswi Prakash was staunch in her support for Karan Kundrra.