Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the IT couple of the TV industry. Fans love their beloved TejRan dearly. They met in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then they have been together. Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra's impending wedding always gets fans talking. Fans are waiting desperately to see them as bride and groom. But until that day arrives, fans are happy to see their daily adorable videos and pictures. One such video of Tejasswi and Karan has resurfaced on the internet in which the diva has revealed when the two actually started dating.

Here's when TejRan started dating

In the video, Tejasswi and Karan are reading out a question from a chit. Fans have asked the actual date as to when they started dating. Tejasswi says October 24. Well, it is almost three weeks after they entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. As said, their love story began in 's show. Though initially the diva was hesitant to express her feelings on the national television but Karan Kundrra was quite open about it. All the pieces of puzzle set in place and TejRan officially started their love journey from Salman Khan's show. In fact, Karan's parents also gave a thumbs up to Tejasswi and called her the 'heart of family'. Aww...

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's throwback video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TejRan (@tejranforlifetime)

Recently, Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra were in the news as rumours suggested that something is wrong in their paradise. It was due to Karan Kundrra's cryptic post that fans started speculating their breakup. But in an interview with Zoom, Tejasswi rubbished all the rumours and said that they are still in love. She also spoke about their marriage plans and said, "I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life."