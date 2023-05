Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are head over heels in love with each other. The stars met in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then they have been together. From friends to lovers, fans could see Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love journey. They are now together known as TejRan. Much to the delight of their fans, the IT couple of the TV industry leaves no opportunity to make their fans swoon over their chemistry. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently appeared on Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and were their cutest best. They took the compatibility test and Tejasswi revealed when Karan Kundrra said I Love You for the first time. Also Read - Karan Kundrra sets the record straight as rumours of a split with Tejasswi Prakash go viral; says, 'She is my girlfriend'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra had to write the answer and then show it to the audience. Both of them wrote that it was inside Bigg Boss 15 house, poolside, on the chair while Tejasswi Prakash was dressed in gym clothes. Now netizens have dug out old video of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from the Bigg Boss 15 matching the description and are speculating that's when KK said I Love You to Tejasswi. In the video, Nishant Bhat is ranting against the housemates while Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra are hugging each other.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's video below:

Oh that is y teju tweeted "the first time" haaye this moment so cute kya yaar inhone kaano mein aur kya kya bola hoga so cute man??❤️♾️

Haaye the first time i love you haaye

Touchwood???

EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN@kkundrra @itsmetejasswi #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra#TejRan pic.twitter.com/WoblVvwfsl — Muskan Bapna (@MuskanBapna3) May 22, 2023

Toh this Oz the first time ??

She already gave us hint and we had no idea ????❤️❤️ We Just love you Cuties @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi ??????♥️❤️ Rangu KO maroo Sab Jake ??#TejasswiPrakash #karankundrra #TejRan pic.twitter.com/I7Ym4nnokV — Relly_ Xo Xo ??? (@relyshrestha07) May 22, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's fun time on the show

On the show during the compatibilty test, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were also asked about their first day. Karan was asked to write the colour of dress Tejasswi was wearing and he answer correctly. During a fun task, Tejasswi also shared that Karan cribs that she does not spend time with him but whenever she does, he is busy watching videos on his phone. Karan said that Tejasswi takes a lot of time to get ready. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.