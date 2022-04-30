Tejasswi Prakash REVEALS whether she will participate in dance reality shows with Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have continued to remain strong despite multiple arguments, breakups and patch-ups during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 house. Apart from this, we have also seen them putting up some dance performances together. While Tejasswi has been fine, Karan was known for his quirky dance moves, which often left everyone in splits. Tejasswi has now revealed whether she is open to participate in dance reality shows with Karan. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Rupali Ganguly, Shehnaaz Gill and 7 more TV actresses whose talent and popularity is unparalleled

"I don’t know because I can dance but I’m shy, he cannot dance but he’s not shy at all! He says ‘Yes, I’ll dance’ and I ask ‘What are you going to do?’ Woh khushi khushi dance kar lega. He’s extremely confident and that is something I love," Tejasswi told Mid-Day in an interview. Also Read - From Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod: 10 TV actresses who have the SEXIEST back

After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan have been dishing out couple goals with their never-ending PDA. We often see them visiting each other on their workplaces and being protective of each other. Many celebrities had called Karan a toxic boyfriend but Tejasswi stood by him during the test of time. And Karan too has shown that he could be a loving boyfriend to Tejasswi and vice versa. Also Read - Karan Kundrra's ADORABLE fan makes a request in the CUTEST way possible; the Dance Deewane Junior host responds

Recently, Tejasswi poured her heart out to express her love for Karan by surprising him with an emotional voice note. Karan was moved her words which left him almost in tears. "She has never expressed so much. She is something else. It is extremely sweet and gives me perspective on how she feels about me,” Karan had told Pinkvilla.

Talking about his Bigg Boss journey, Karan said that he was destined to meet Tejasswi on the show, which also helped him understand a lot about himself. "Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place,” he added.