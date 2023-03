Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they have been the IT couple of the TV industry. Tejasswi and Karan are together known as TejRan and their fans are waiting for them to get married soon. However, recently rumours went rife that there is trouble in their paradise. It started with Karan Kundrra making a cryptic post on social media that left all TejRan fans worried. Before that, Tejasswi had commented on 'taking permission' from Karan on her work project. But well, TejRan fans, now all of you can heave a sigh of relief. The two stars are very much in love and have not broken up. Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash headed for a breakup? Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal star's cryptic post is giving TejRan fans sleepless nights

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra are NOT breaking up

To Times Now, Tejasswi Prakash clarified that they are in love and are going strong. They are enjoying each other's company and she is definitely in love. When asked about her wedding plans, Tejasswi Prakash stated that she is a bit superstitious and would not like to talk about it until it happens. She said that she would keep it a secret and reveal only when it is done. She was quoted saying, "I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don't think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens."

Well, all of this sets the record straight. TejRan are still a couple and have wedding on their minds. On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. She bagged this show right after becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Karan Kundrra is being seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Gashmeer Mahajani.