Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, , Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan, Naagin 6, Surbhi Chandna, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, , TRP report and more made news in the TV News today. Tejasswi Prakash called Karan Kundrra insecure in an exclusive interaction with BollywoodLife. Erica Fernandes shares a meme post from BTS pictures of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi with . Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan shared the first look picture of their upcoming music video Teri Ada. Mouni Roy dropped uber HOT monokini pictures from her honeymoon. , Kapil Sharma's post with Anayra and more made news today. So, y'all see a lot happened in the TV news, let's check out. Also Read - Kapil Sharma shares a pout selfie with daughter Anayra; fans shower LOVE [View Pics]

Tejasswi Prakash calls Karan Kundrra Insecure

While talking to BollywoodLife.com, Tejasswi Prakash opened up on the tag is possessive and insecure that she was labelled with during Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi told us that she is not the possessive one or insecure. Tejasswi said that he gets away from the tag but he is the possessive and insecure one. The Naagin 6 actress revealed that he has barred her from kissing on-screen. Check out the interview here. Tejasswi also reacted to the comparisons with other Naagins from the franchise. The actress said that she is not going to compare herself with any of the previous naagins. Here's what Tejasswi has to say. Also Read - Newlywed Mouni Roy slips into sultry black swimsuit on honeymoon in Kashmir; Suraj Nambiar is one lucky hubby [VIEW PICS]

The Kapil Sharma Show X Bipasha and Karan

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we will see and gracing the sets as a part of Valentine's week celebrations. A promo was dropped by the channel on their social handle in which Kapil was seen taking a dig at Karan and Bipasha. He talked about their suhagrat while praising them. Yes, you read that right. Check out the whole video here. Elsewhere in other news, Kapil shared the cutest pictures of his daughter, Anayra. Also Read - Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor REVEALS she never met Tejasswi Prakash before Bigg Boss 15; shares how she signed her

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has been grabbing headlines for the last couple of weeks for her wedding, honeymoon pics and more. And Mouni recently shared some pictures in a sizzling hot black monokini. The actress has been honeymooning with her beau Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir. Check out Mouni Roy's sizzling hot monokini pics here.

Eijaz says he doesn't regret confessing his mistakes

has been quite open about his personal life lately. When he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, his personal life, and past relationships were talked about a lot. Eijaz recently opened up making mistakes and owning up to them. The actor says he wants to use the public platform and tell everyone that he is trying to be better and learn from his mistakes. Here's what Eijaz said.

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan

A couple of hours ago, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took to their social media handle and dropped the first look from their upcoming music video, Teri Ada. Shivangi and Mohsin are reuniting after a while. They are best known as Kartik and Naira from . Check out the pictures here. The two took to their social media handle and shared a DDLJ styled reel video. And it's a treat for all their KaiRa fans. Check out the video here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry is winning hearts all the time. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see an angry woman avatar of Akshara and a shirtless Abhimanyu. Those who already watched it online have shared their thoughts about the same on Twitter. AbhiRa fans were busy thirsting over Harshad Chopda whereas Akshara's angry girlfriend avatar reminded them of Naira.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are might upset with the makers. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Sai aka Ayesha Singh feeling guilty for misunderstanding Virat. On the other hand, Virat will be blamed for Sai's disappearance. The audience has reacted to the same. They are not happy with the track.

TRP Report week 5

Anupamaa's ratings have dipped however the show is still at TOP. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have tied to the second spot and more. The TRP report of week 5 was dropped a couple of hours ago. And it includes the ratings of your FAVE TV shows such as 2, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more. Check out TRP Report Week 5 here.

That's all in the TV news today.