It's Sunday, the time when we have a look at the Instagram posts that made us fall in love with our TV stars a little more. We have to give credit to these amazing celebs who despite having hectic schedules also entertain their fans on social media handles. Today, we have Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Gill, Ayesha Singh and more on the list. Let's meet the TV Instagrammers of the Week.

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta shared a very funny reel video after the Indian cricket team lost out in the semi-finals against England. Nakuul is known for such funny and witty posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Shehnaaz Gill

Oh boy, the gorgeous Bigg Boss 13 beauty Shehnaaz Gill is going places. The actress attended various events held in the city this past week, looking like a bomb!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is a goofball in real life. We have the actress' reel video with Karan Kundrra this time. The two goofballs jumped on one of the trending reels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Ayesha Singh

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh shared an adorable dance video. Ayesha was seen with Kenil Sanghvi grooving on I love you bol daal song.

Anita Hassanandani

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein beauty Anita Hassanandani shared a video of her transformation after pregnancy recently. It went viral like wildfire. Anita is an inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor is a cutie. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant celebrated her birthday recently and shared a fun reel from the sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nititaybawa (@nititaylor)

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is shooting for her South Korean project in Seoul. The actress shared a Kala Chashmah reel with her SK buddies. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has been sharing a lot of pics with her husband Vicky Jain. The two are setting the screens on fire just with their chemistry. Check out the new reel of their bathtub pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

That's all in the TV Instagrammers of the week this time.