Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy and 7 more TV celebs who ruled INSTAGRAM with their latest posts: Weekly Recap

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash's viral reel challenge with Adaa Khan, Mouni Roy's decked up look in red Banarasee, Shehnaaz Gill's biker chick avatar for Sidharth Shukla's tribute and more, here are the TV Instagrammers of the week.