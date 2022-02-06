Tejasswi Prakash, , , Shehnaaz Gill, Umar Riaz, Surbhi Chandna, and more celebs have made it to our section of TV Instagrammers of the week. Tejasswi Prakash shared a reel video with her friend . Newly married Mouni Roy shared amazing pictures in traditional attire. Newly wedded Karishma Tanna's pre-wedding and wedding pictures have made it to the list. Shehnaaz Gill's fierce avatar made a lot of noise and more. Let's check the list of TV celebs who have made it to the Instagrammers of the week, this week. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa hand gesture inspired by Shehnaaz Gill, Kili Paul’s new reel on Saami Saami and more

Karishma Tanna

Naagin actress Karishma Tanna got married to Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera. The actress shared some really amazing pictures from her pre-wedding and wedding. For their Haldi, Karishma and Varun had twinned in white. For her Mehendi, Karishma wore yellow, whereas Varun complemented her in Red. Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera approached for Star Plus new reality show Smart Jodi [Exclusive]

Mouni Roy

On 27th January 2022, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa. The two returned to the bay a couple of days later. Mouni Roy shared some stunning pictures in a gorgeous red Banarasee saree. The newly married bride had a special glow on her face. She had been decked up like a bride and wore gold jhumkis and a choker necklace. Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar get cosy at Mandira Bedi's special party hosted for the newly weds – see inside pics

Ankita Lokhande went to Vicky Jain's home town for the post-wedding ritual. The actress who got married to Vicky on December 14 got a chance to deck up again. In the posts she shared, the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress revealed she loved dressing up as Vicky's bride. Ankita flaunted her love for sarees in the posts. Check them out below:

Kundali Bhagya sister duo, Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih recently recreated 's viral reel of 'Chilla mat chudail'. Shraddha and Anjum are quite close to each other. They are hilarious together when it comes to such funny reels. And they didn't disappoint this time either. Check out the super fun video here:

Surbhi Chandna

Bani got back in the Aadi Naagin avatar for the Basant Panchami special. Surbhi Chandna shot for a reel in her Naagin avatar. It seems that the actress will be sporting two looks. Surbhi is turning hotter day by day!

Shehnaaz Gill

On Sunday night, in Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale, Shehnaaz Gill gave a tribute to Sidharth Shukla. The actress wore a couple of outfits for the same, one of them being a black biker chick avatar. She looked fierce and HOT! Shehnaaz's contrasting avatar was thrilling to see on-screens.

Adaa Khan

Sheshaa is returning to Naagin on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Adaa Khan's Sheshaa is one of the most fave naagin ever. Adaa recreated the Srivalli reel video in Sheshaa avatar and she reeled it. It doesn't include 's hook step, it's all about what a gorgeous beauty Adaa is.

2 star Nakuul Mehta is wowing everyone with his amazing performances on the show. And his little one, who recently turned one, is winning hearts with his adorableness. On Sufi Mehta's 1st birthday, his doting parents, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh shared a video of their toddler son. Sufi's unfiltered giggles will tug at your heartstrings. His giggles are addictive. Check them out here:

Divyanka Tripathi has been sharing a lot of photoshoots on her Instagram handle these days. The actress shared some amazing pictures from her photoshoot in which she was seen in a designer outfit. Divyanka wore an embroidered choli with a drape skirt and a tulle cape. She looked mesmerizing. Check out the pictures here:

There are two posts of the Bigg boss 14 winner that we want to talk about. The first post is her photoshoot in winter wear. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress looks gorgeous in the sunkissed pictures. And the second post is about Rubina's love for papdi chaat and paani puri. Check out the posts here:

Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz shared a reel video of himself, , and Rajiv Adatia. They gave Allu Arjun and 's Oo Anatava a hilarious spin. Check out the video here:

Tejasswi Prakash

Last but not least is Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi reunited with her bestie Adaa Khan and created a viral reel trend with her. The actress seemed very happy about reuniting with her friend.

That's all in the TV Instagrammers of the week this time.