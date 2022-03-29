Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are setting new couple goals every day. The two of them met inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and became friends soon. However, the sparks were evident and soon, they fell in love. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating each whilst inside the house itself. Fans who loved watching them together started shipping them as TejRan. And now, TejRan are painting the town red with their love outside too. Their PDAs, be it on social media or in public have got widespread attention. And a couple of minutes ago, they jumped up on the wagon of another trending reel. Also Read - RRR day 4 box office collection worldwide: Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer easily enters 400 cr club; beats Batman internationally

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra created a reel on Swedish rapper Yung Lean's Ginseng Strip 2002. In the video, we see Tejasswi Prakash mouthing the lyrics of Lean's song which goes 'b*tches come and go bruh, but you know I stay'. Karan, on the other hand, is loving the attention, Laddoo is showering on him. Tejasswi's attitude as a girlfriend is on point. Karan's smirk towards the end is adorable too. Karan also dropped a comment saying, "Oh I know baby.. I know." Check out the video below: Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection day 18: Vivek Agnihotri's movie makes Rs 3.10 crore on its third Monday; holds well against SS Rajamouli's RRR blitzkrieg

Karan Kundrra is busy working on Lock Upp as a jailor. His appearances have boosted the TRPs of the reality TV show hosted by Kangana Ranaut. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is busy shooting Naagin 6 with Mehekk Chahal, Simba Nagpal and recent addition, Rashami Desai. The two had collaborated on a music video together after Bigg Boss, their first professional collaboration called Rula Deti Hai. Elsewhere in the news, their wedding has been the most talked-about thing about their relationship. The two are quite young to get married, no? Meanwhile, there were also rumours of Tejasswi and Karan house-hunting to live together. Anyway, what do you have to say about the video above? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.