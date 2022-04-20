Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dishing out couple goals with their never-ending PDA, be it on social media or public outings. The two fell in love in Bigg Boss 15 and continued to remain strong despite multiple arguments, breakups and patch-ups. Many celebrities had called Karan a toxic boyfriend but Tejasswi stood by him during the test of time. While it has always been Karan who has openly expressed his feelings for her, it was now time for Tejasswi to make Karan feel special with her words. She surprised Karan with an emotional voice note during his recent interview, which left him almost in tears. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash mesmerizes in lehenga choli, Himanshi Khurana SLAMS trolls, Mohena Kumari shares FIRST pic of son and more

"I just like to tell all the people that I am so lucky to have you in my life. You really are somebody who has changed my life. You are someone who has seen so much in me, and it's really made me believe in myself more, be more confident about myself and believe in love again. I promise that I will always try and be even five percent of how nice you are because you have never asked for anything more," Tejasswi said in the voice note.

She further added, "Karan is somebody who has only craved love, and that's all he wants. I have never seen anybody who's more driven, so dedicated towards his work. There is not a second where he doesn't think about his work. He's always just busy in his head. I hope and pray you get everything that you deserve. I am already so proud of you and just keep going. You have me with you always and forever till I die. I love you."

Hearing Tejasswi's note, a visibly moved Karan told Pinkvilla, "She has never expressed so much. She is something else. It is extremely sweet and gives me perspective on how she feels about me."

Talking about his Bigg Boss journey, Karan said that he was destined to meet Tejasswi on the show, which also helped him understand a lot about himself. "Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place,” he added. When Karan was asked about if he is going to pop the marraige question to Tejasswi, he replied, "I have left it on her. I did what I had to.”