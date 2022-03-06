Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's Rula Deti Hai hit the tube a couple of days ago. It's a heartbreaking number sung by Yaseer Desai. Since the poster release of Rula Deti Hai, fans have been going gaga over them. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's sizzling chemistry won hearts and how! This is the first collaboration of Tejasswi and Karan, professionally, after Bigg Boss 15. For the same, the duo had jetted off to Goa. Now, the Naagin 6 actress has opened up on working with Karan and what it was like filming a break-up song despite being in love. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Gaurav Khanna and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

While talking to ETimes, Tejasswi called it ironic because they are so in love with each other but they did a heartbreak song. Tejasswi heaped praises on the emotional number saying that the song is not just visually appealing but also song-wise. She called it an intense number where there are a lot of emotions such as ' love, passion, and heartache' involved. The actress said that she will be playing the song on loop. Also Read - Naagin 6, Episode 7, Written Update: Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha turns into Shesh Naagin; tries to kills Rishabh's father who is an Asur

On working with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi said, "Even though we were filming a breakup track, Karan and I had a blast shooting together. We would always talk about taking a trip to Goa in the BB 15 and ended up going there, but for work. We filmed in Goa at stunning locations and it was a treat working with him and the team."

Talking about Rula Deti Hai, the song is an emotional number wherein a guy is recalling the best moments of his life with his beloved. It talks about the couple being head-over-heels in love and their journey before everything came to an end. Meanwhile, on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's individual work front, Teja is busy with 's Naagin 6 whereas Karan recently joined 's TV show, Lock Upp as Jailor.