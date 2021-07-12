Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa's new character details, Vishal Aditya Singh's reaction to dating rumours with Sana Makbul and more

It's time to update y'all with the trending TV newsmakers of the day. From Aly Goni to Vishal Aditya Singh, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and more, here are the celebs and shows that grabbed headlines today: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals he is composing a song for Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol 12 fans unhappy with Ashish Kulkarni’s elimination over Shanmukhapriya’s

In the last night’s episode of Indian Idol 12, we saw Ashish Kulkarni bidding adieu to the show and competition. However, fans of the show and Ashish were not very happy with the decision. Fans thought Shanmukhapriya who was in the bottom two with Ashish should have been eliminated instead. Angry fans have slammed the channel and the makers for eliminating Ashish. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro or Ashish Kulkarni – who do you think will get eliminated tonight? Vote now

Aly Goni takes a break from social media as toxic fans abuse his family

Aly Goni took to his social media handle to announce that he is taking a break from Twitter for a while. This decision was as a result of some abusive fans saying nasty things about his family. Aly was on the verge of deleting his Twitter account but instead gave a warning and took some time off.

Vishal Aditya Singh reacts to dating rumours with co-Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant

After Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh’s romantic pictures surfaced on social media, netizens started shipping them. While earlier Sana has denied the rumours, it was now Vishal’s turn to respond to the reports. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant too denied the reports.

to compose music for Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan

Aditya Narayan took to his social media handle and revealed that he would be composing a song for Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan for their first collaboration.

Deets about the track of new entrant in Anupamaa

A source close to the development of the show told BollywoodLife.com that new lead is yet to be cast by the makers. He will be paired opposite Anupamaa aka .

Virat and Pakhi aka and Aishwarya Sharma’s getaway

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have been enjoying some quality time with famjam. Aishwarya Sharma shared a couple a lot of pictures on her social media handle in which we could see her and Neil Bhatt goofing around.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya does not want to play typical bahu roles

In an interview, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she consciously stays away from typical bahu type of roles. The actress said that she does not want to limit herself as an actress and hence is willing to take up any challenge that she is presented with.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 new promo

The channel dropped a new promo of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 today. It featured and with their cellphones. The prom talks about the biggest curse of modern-day relationship.

reveals how he was cast for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

In his recent interview, Amar Upadhyay spilt the beans on how he bagged the role of Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and it's quite impressive and shocking. He is currently seen playing the role of Virender Pratap in Molkki.

Naamkaran actress Anaya Soni seeks financial help

Naamkaran actress Anaya Soni who played the role of Hetal Mehta in and Aditi Rathore starrer show is in a dire situation. It seems she is urgently in the need of financial and medical assistance. Both of her kidneys seem to have failed.

