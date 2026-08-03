Television actress Aditi Sharma files FIR against husband, in-laws alleging domestic violence, jewellery withheld and abuse

Television actor Aditi Sharma has filed an FIR against her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, and his family, alleging domestic violence, physical and mental harassment, verbal abuse, and criminal breach of trust.

Aditi Sharma files FIR against husband, in-laws

Television actor Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, and his family members. Known for shows such as Apollena- Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, Rabb Se Hai Dua and Kaleerein, Aditi approached the Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai. An FIR was registered on July 31, 2026.

What has Aditi Sharma alleged?

According to a report by The Times of India, Aditi has accused her husband, her mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik (65), and her sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik (29) of subjecting her to physical and mental harassment. The complaint also includes allegations of assault, verbal abuse and character assassination.

As per the FIR, the accused have been booked under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (cruelty by husband or relatives), Section 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), and Section 352 (intentional insult).

Aditi has also alleged that her mother-in-law retained her wedding jewellery- including gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, mangalsutra and bangles- and failed to return them despite repeated requests.

How did Aditi and Abhineet's relationship begin?

In her statement to the police, Aditi said she first met Abhineet in June 2021 while attending an online acting course. What began as a friendship gradually turned into a relationship. The couple reportedly moved into a rented apartment in Goregaon West in September 2024 before getting married on November 12, 2024, with the consent of both families.

Allegations of abuse after marriage

Aditi alleged that her husband’s behaviour changed soon after their wedding. She claimed they frequently argued over her choice of clothes and other minor issues. She went on to allege that instead of sharing household expenses, Abhineet would quite often demand money from her, over and over.

As per her complaint, things reportedly got worse on January 1, 2025, when a tiff over coffee is said to have turned rough. Aditi also said that her husband started questioning her character, accused her of infidelity, kept checking her mobile phone routinely and later, he just stopped sleeping in the same room with her.

She further claimed that whenever a dispute cropped up, Abhineet would call his mother and sister to step in. But according to her, they didn't even try to settle it properly; rather, they taunted her, and that, in turn, only increased her mental turmoil and emotional distress.

Right now, the matter is under investigation by Assistant Inspector Amita Marathe from the Goregaon Police Station. So far, no arrests have been made, and the accused have not put out any public statement regarding the allegations.

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