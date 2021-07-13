Trending TV News Today: Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan's fans SLAM the fake love angle, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans demand boycott of Pavitra Rishta 2 and more

It's time to update you folks on what made news today in the television industry. From people calling for a ban/ boycott on the digital version of Pavitra Rishta 2 to fans of Pawandeep Rajan calling out the makers for using him to gain TRPs with the help of fake love angle and more, check out what grabbed headlines in TV news today: Also Read - Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani: Ranaji to tie the knot with Rajeshwari!

Rannvijay Singha and Prianka blessed with a baby boy

Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha, who was expecting his second child with his wife Prianka, has been blessed with a baby boy. The reality TV show mentor and actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of a jersey and shoes in red. His friends and colleagues from the industry poured in wishes and blessings for the newborn and the family. Rannvijay and Prianka are doting parents to Kainaat as well.

Fans are ecstatic to see and as Dev and Sonakshi again

Last night the first episode of season three of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi aired. And fans who had been eagerly waiting for the new season took to their Twitter handles to share their excitement of watching Shaheer Sheikh and Erica back as Dev and Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

, Anita Raj to grace the sets of Indian Idol 12 next

The makers of Indian Idol 12 seem to be in a retro mood. Last week, they had veteran singer Asha Bhosale gracing the sets. This week, we will see veteran actors Dharmendra and Anita Raj joining the show. The two of them have worked in films like Jeene Nahi Doonga, Ghulami, Zalzala, Hum Se Na Takrana, Naukar Ki Biwi, Insaniyat Ke Dushman and more.

Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan's fans are not happy

For a long time, the makers of Indian Idol 12 have been playing the love angle card on the show. They have been teasing Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal on national television. Now, Pawandeep Rajan's fans have lashed out at the makers for the same. They want the makers to stop cashing in on Pawandeep for TRPs.

Birthday boy Asim Riaz's rap debut

On his birthday today, Asim Riaz dropped a brand new single Sky High, crooned and penned by himself on his YouTube music channel. The video also features Himanshi Khurana and his brother Umar Riaz.

's fans call for a boycott of Pavitra Rishta 2

A couple of days ago, the makers of Pavitra Rishta 2 announced that Shaheer Sheikh would be stepping into the shoes of Sushant Singh Rajput's shows to play the role of Manav. However, fans of the late actor are not happy that people are milking a tragedy. They have called for a boycott of the show altogether.

Erica Fernandes throwing tantrums on the sets of KRPKAB because of Shaheer Sheikh?

A report had been doing rounds stating that Erica Fernandes who plays Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has been giving tough times to people on the sets of the show.

Shaheer Sheikh's heartfelt post for accepting Pavitra Rishta 2

Shaheer Sheikh penned a heartfelt note stating why he accepted Pavitra Rishta 2 and the role of Manav previously played by Sushant Singh Rajput. He calls his portrayal of Manav, a homage to him. Have a dekko at his post below: