Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold tonight in your favourite TV show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Tonight in Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundrra starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Sirat learning about Ranvir's dire condition. She would feel helpless and would ask the doctor to save him at all costs. Chauhan blames Sirat. Ranvir begs Kartik to promise him to give him and Sirat another chance. Sirat is all heartbroken and inconsolable. How will se cope up with this news? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi shares 'Jab We Clicked' moments with Neil Bhatt aka Virat and they reek of ROMANCE – view pics

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

A major drama would unfold in tonight's episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It will so happen that Sayi aka Ayesha Singh would be late to reach home. She would take Rs 50000 and leave home without informing Virat aka as to why she needs so much money. At home, the Chavan would be fussing over Sayi's irresponsible behaviour. Pakhi will allege that Sayi would be partying with her friends. Virat would get frustrated with all the allegations. Later, Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma would put a shocking allegation on Sayi. Also Read - Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more TV actresses who were brutally trolled for their HOT pictures

Anupamaa

In , and starrer Anupamaa we would see Kavya poisoning Pakhi's mind. Pakhi would start belittling her mother, Anupamaa, in front of her friends. Baa would reprimand her. Vanraj would get a bulk order but there's a twist. Anupamaa would be shocked by seeing Pahki's changed behaviour.

Imlie

An interesting twist is in store in tonight's episode of Imlie. It will start with Anu disqualifying Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer from the cooking competition. However, in the end, judges would favour Imlie and declare her as the winner. Imlie would then move on to the next phase of the Best Bahu competition. It is a dance face-off between couples. Aparna, Radha and Anu plan to ruin Imlie and Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani's performance.

Kundali Bhagya

In tonight's episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Preeta aka using the pregnancy kit Karan aka got for her. She checks and runs out of the washroom but is unable to answer. Karan confirms Preeta's pregnancy and everyone is in a celebratory mood. Elsewhere, Sherlin plans to kill Preeta. She gets jealous on seeing the attention being showered on Preeta.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar starrer Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali have an interesting twist in store for tonight. Pallavi will inform Raghav about her suspicions of seeing Mandar. They will argue and Pallavi will storm off. Raghav would decide to apologize. Will Raghav and Pallavi mend their differences?