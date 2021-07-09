Trending TV News Today: Parth Samthaan wants to do romantic roles, Sudhanshu Pandey’s shocking statement on his character Vanraj and more

Hey, it’s time for us to update you, folks, on the trending TV newsmakers news of the day. Today, we have a mix of news, there are celebrities who addressed roles and characters, celebrities who were trolled, upcoming TV shows and more. Let’s have a dekko at the TV Newsmakers of 9 July 2021 here: Also Read - Anupamaa: Sharad Kelkar REVEALS if he is replacing Sudhanshu Pandey in Rupali Ganguly's show – read deets

wants to romance again

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor who is currently vacationing in New York conducted a live session on her Instagram handle. He answered several fan questions and also expressed what kind of roles he would want to take up next. And guess what? Parth Samthaan is missing romancing on-screen. Also Read - Anupamaa: Amidst reports of his replacement, Sudhanshu Pandey reveals shocking deets about his character

Ronit Roy approached with a role in Anupamaa?

Some of the latest reports that have surfaced stated that Ronit Roy has been approached for Anupamaa. However, a source close to the development of the show denied the rumours. TOI was quoted saying that the rumours are just baseless and serve no purpose.

What does Sunil Grover do when he misses Gutthi?

Popular film and television actor and a budding name in the web series world, Sunil Grover recently opened up on what he does when he misses portraying his popular on-screen characters, Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. And it will make you smile and laugh at the same time.

Sudhanshu Pandey’s take on his character, Vanraj

Sudhanshu Pandey is winning hearts with his portrayal of Vanraj in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. The actor recently opened up on how his character got a lot of hate. Sudhanshu said that people love to hate Vanraj as they need to hate someone to like someone. He said that the relationship of relating with the character and audience is dynamic and keeps changing as the story progresses.

’s Bigg Boss 15 to premiere on OTT before TV

As per the latest buzz in the reality TV world, the makers of Bigg Boss and the channel have decided to go ahead with the digital release of Bigg Boss first and then premiere it on TV. Yes, you read that right.

Raj Anadkat trolled for his comment on Munmun Dutta’s reel

Raj Anadkat plays Tappu in popular sitcom Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has become quite popular in the television world these days. He shares a good equation with the cast members. And hence, commenting on each others’ posts is quite common. And that’s what happened this time around too. He dropped several emoticons on her post including a fire, awestruck and high-fives. Netizens started trolling him asking him to respect the age gap between them both. One pulled a Jethalal saying, “Raj beta masti nahi.”

Former actress gets brutally trolled

Shikha Singh who gained popularity as Aaliya was recently trolled for posting a topless picture on her Instagram. Netizens slammed her saying that it was not expected from her.

