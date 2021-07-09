Trending TV News Today: Parth Samthaan wants to do romantic roles, Sudhanshu Pandey’s shocking statement on his character Vanraj and more

From Sudhanshu Pandey, Parth Samthaan to Raj Anadkat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more, let's have a dekko at the TV Newsmakers of 9 July 2021 here: