Bigg Boss 15: Not three or four, Salman Khan's show to run for six long months? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss is one of the most talked-about shows of Indian Television. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial show always gets everyone hooked. As some of the biggest names of the television industry and otherwise get locked inside a house, fan get to see their real side. For the past two seasons, we are witnessing an extension of days of the show. And it looks like the upcoming season is going to surpass all the record.

A SpotboyE report suggests that Bigg Boss 15 is going to air for almost six long months. Reportedly, the makers decided to book such a long period keeping in mind the success of the previous two seasons. Plus, to keep up the excitement among fans, the new season will see an entry of wild card contestant with every eviction. It is also reported that the show will first air on OTT with 12 contestants. Twist is that out of 12, 8 will get eliminated and 4 will go on to be part of the show that airs on TV. However, there is no confirmation of any sort on this as yet.

Almost every day, names of the supposed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are making to the headlines. Some of the rumours too are making news. Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan's Tere Naam actress Bhumika Chawla will be a part of the show. However, she strongly refuted the rumours. She made a post saying, "FAKE NEWS -No I have not been offered Big Boss -NO WONT DO IT IF OFFERED . I was offered season 1, 2 ,3 &later some time again &refused to do all .I haven't been offered this time & I still won't do it . I'm a public personality -but Am very private to have cameras on me 24/7." Similarly, Naagin actress Surbhi Chandana too rubbished reports of her entering Bigg Boss 15 house.