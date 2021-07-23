Kiku Sharda on reuniting with the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show: You perform better when you work with like-minded colleagues

is coming back. In case you missed it, the cast aka Kapil Sharma, , Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lahri, Archana Puran Singh and more have already shot for the promo of the show. And they would be resuming the shoot quite soon. Now, Kiku Sharda is one of the principal cast who is also actively working in films. The actor is very fond of comedy and The Kapil Sharma Show. He heaped praises on the cast members and said that he'll reserve days for TKSS every week religiously. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Netizens want Shilpa Shetty removed as Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge, Silsila SidNaaz Ka leaves fans nostalgic, Jennifer Winget tests COVID-19 positive and more

Kiku Sharda is popular for his portrayal of Bumper, Bachcha Yadav and several more characters. He told ETimes, "After working for so many years with a team (Kapil Sharma and his production), you develop a comfort level, share a warm rapport and give your best. You perform better when you work with like-minded colleagues. Comedy is my forte and I will never move away from doing something I love. Even if I do another project, two days in a week will always be reserved for Kapil's show."

Meanwhile, during the break due to the pandemic, Kiku Sharda said that he took up binge-watching films and TV shows. He said, "Due to the pandemic, last few months, I spent quality time at home. I enjoyed spending time with my sons and family. I've also been watching a lot of cinema and web shows at home. I learnt that while some stuff is just okay, there is also some exceptional stuff happening on other alternative platforms."

Talking about his filmography, Kiku Sharda was last seen in Angrezu Medium that starred in the lead with , and and more. His role was not an outright comedian one but had some comic relief. However, he said, one should keep doing what they love. "My role in Angrezi Medium was different. It was not an outright comic role. We all want to do different challenging roles, but at the end of the day, I believe you should not move away from what you do best. I will never quit doing comedy just to challenge myself and do something else," the actor added.