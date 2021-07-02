Pearl V Puri case: Victim's mother granted anticipatory bail – lawyer reveals crucial details of the case

Just this earlier week, Pearl V Puri had thanked everyone for their support and broken his silence on the rape allegations levelled against him by a minor's father. For the unversed, last month, in a shocking turn of events, a minor's father had accused Pearl V Puri of raping his daughter when she visited his sets. The minor's mother is reported to be Pearl's co-star from one of his previous shows. The said incident is reported to have happened on the sets of Bepanah Pyar. Pearl V Puri was arrested under the POSCO act. He was granted bail after about 14 days of remand. On the other hand, TV Czarina had revealed that she had spoken to the victim's mother on-call who had vouched for Pearl's innocence. Also Read - Naagin 6: Ridhima Pandit to join Niyati Fatnani as the LEAD in Ekta Kapoor's superhit supernatural TV show?

The minor's mother was reportedly a co-accused in the case. And now, she has been granted interim bail in the said matter. She has given her statement and has properly complied with the investigation revealed the advocate. The victim's mother's lawyer, Swapana Kode told Pinkvilla, "My client's interim anticipatory bail granted on June 14th has been confirmed. My client has been made an accused in the POCSO case and hence she had approached the court as she apprehended arrest. My client has cooperated with the investigation and has given her say. The court based on the document submitted has confirmed the order."

Earlier this week, the Naagin 3 actor had released a statement, that was posted on Pearl's Instagram by his team. The statement read, "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me helpless. I am still numb…. but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me, and I am a firm believer of #SatyamevJayate. I trust in the law, judiciary of my country & God up there. Please keep your duas coming!"