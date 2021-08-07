Indian Idol 12: Is Pawandeep Rajan out of the grand finale? THIS picture of 5 contestants posing with Karan Johar leave his fans worried

Indian Idol 12's grand finale is almost here. The race now is between the top six contestants - Pawadeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish and Shanmukhapriya. As the grand finale is going to take place on a grand scale, we will see Karan Johar gracing the episode. The filmmaker who will soon be hosting Bigg Boss OTT will enjoy performances of the conetestants on his iconic songs. However, a picture of the contestants with KJo has got Pawandeep Rajan's fans worried.

In a picture shared, we see five contestants posing with KJo. Pawandeep Rajan is not a part of the pictures and his fans are worried that he is out of the show. A comment on the picture read, "Why did Sony tv upload posts without Pawandeep . We don't want to see any post without him." Another comment read, "I think they have eliminated pawandeep." Expressing anger, a fan commented, "If not Pawandeep the show will definitely flop." Take a look at the picture below:

Pawandeep Rajan has played a vital role in making Indian Idol 12 a hit show. Thanks to his love angle with Arunita Kanjilal, the show has gained immensely popularity. The contestant was recently praised for his chivalry as he pulled off a romantic dance number with Arunita. In the pictures doing the rounds of the internet, we do not see Pawandeep resting his palm on Arunita's waist while dancing and that has won him a lot of praises.

The grand finale of the show is going to take place on August 15. It is going to be a 12-hour long finale with many performances and surprises lined up for the fans. Excited much.