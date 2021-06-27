Rubina Dilaik auctions her Bigg Boss winning gown and other treasured outfits for the transgender community in the Month of Pride – watch videos

has been associated with the transgender community and advocating about their rights and supporting them in whatever way she can for years now. It was when she started working on gthe TV show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and portraying a transgender character that she grew closer to the community. Now, since it is the month of Pride, the actress has found a unique way to celebrate the same. She'll be auctioning her Bigg Boss 14 finale outfit, premiere outfit and her Marjaneya song outfit and raise funds to help the transgender community. She recently shared a post on the same and penned a heartfelt note saying how happy it makes her be a part of their joy. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant REVEALS what she wants to do for Salman Khan for his help during her mother's cancer treatment [EXCLUSIVE]

Sharing a couple of gif videos on her Instagram handle, Rubina Dilaik said, "Charity Sale Alert - I've been so excited to share this with you! I've picked out a select set of pieces from my wardrobe, from my Bigg Boss winning gown to my Marjaneya music video outfit - each of which has very special meaning to me. They are now up for sale online, and proceeds from your purchases will support the transgender community through @color.positive. I'm delighted to be celebrating #PrideMonth with you through this initiative. You all have been with me on this journey, so I'm thrilled for this chance to share some of these memories back with you. I'm excited to see which of you wears these pieces next, for your own special occasions!" She urged her fans and fellow Instagrammers to help her and join her in spreading awareness about the transgender community. Have a dekko at her post here:

Furthermore, Rubina had opened up on the auction in an interview with the Times of India. She had expressed her happiness saying, "I am proud that I am associated with the cause and more than proud I am actually humbled that I could be of some service to this community. The LGBTQIA+ community has been long suppressed and if I can be the voice, I feel humbled enough. The day I won, it kind of decided that I wanted to auction my entry and the finale gown that I wore in the Bigg Boss house. I am so happy that my winning can or that moment can be a part of improving other's lives as well. That emotion is way greater for me. So the emotion with my Bigg Boss 14 gown has now become an emotion for others as well. It can bring joy to other's lives, and it is way more bigger joy for me."