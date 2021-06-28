Jasmin Bhasin birthday bash: Romance is in the air for the birthday girl and beau Aly Goni and #Jaslyfans are all hearts – view pics

It's 's birthday today and the Dil Se Dil Tak actress turns gorgeous 31. Well, tbh, she doesn't look a day over 18. And just the other day, the two love birds, that is, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had jetted off to Goa on yet another vacation and to ringing in the Tashan-e-Ishq actress' birthday together. And guess what, Aly's family joined them in Goa, including his sister, Ilham Goni and others. For the unversed, Jasmin has grown quite close to Aly's family post-Bigg Boss. She even stayed with them in Kashmir, Aly's hometown for a couple of months. Talking about her birthday bash, fans have taken over social media by storm as it's their favourite actress' birthday. They have been sharing clips and videos that Jasmin and her near and dear one's shared on the gram which is going viral as you read this. Also Read - Happy birthday, Jasmin Bhasin: Did you know the actress worked for a credit card company before modelling and acting? Watch the video to know her journey so far

Talking about the cake for Jasmin, it was a forest-themed cake and looked absolutely delicious. The videos and pictures of her cake cutting, satiating her sweet tooth and playing around with Aly Goni's hairdo are being shared by the Jasly fans like crazy. Have a dekko at some of the pictures here:

Bigg Boss 14 was a turning point in both, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's life. It is inside the house that they both confessed to being in love with each other. Jasly fans were pretty stoked on seeing them both together. Post-Bigg Boss, the actor continued living together. A couple of months ago, Aly Goni has confessed that he wants to marry Jasmin. "I have made my mind. I want to marry her, mujhe pata hai agar shaadi karni hai toh issi se karni hai. We haven’t decided on the date yet, but I am very sure that Jasmin is the girl for me," he told Times of India.

Happy birthday, Jasmin.