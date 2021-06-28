Pearl V Puri FINALLY reacts to the rape allegations against him; thanks everyone for their support â€“ view pic

Pearl V Puri who was arrested a couple of weeks ago on the allegations of rape has finally reacted to the news. The Naagin 3 actor released a statement that was put out on his Instagram handle by his team. In his statement, Pearl V Puri opened up on his feelings that had pent up all this while and also expressed gratitude to everyone who has come out in support of him. "Life has its own of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless. I am still numb... (sic)" Pearl V Puri wrote. Also Read - Salaar actress Shruti Haasan's REACTION on being called a witch is all things savage â€“ deets inside

He went on to thank everyone for their support. The statement further read, "but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am firm believer of #SatyamevaJayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your duas coming. (sic)." Have a dekko at his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri)

A couple of weeks ago, the Naagin 3 actor was accused by the husband of his Bepanah Pyaar co-star that he had raped his daughter. The case seems to be years old. Ekta Kapoor had revealed in her post that the minor's (victim) mother had denied Pearl's involvement and had called the allegations false. On the other hand, the accused's (father of the minor) lawyer had released a statement saying that medical check-up had confirmed molestation and that the girl had herself identified Pearl as the assaulter via his screen name.