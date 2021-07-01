Trending TV News today: Jasmin Bhasin thanks Aly Goni and his family, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's comfy chill time and more

Hola friends, it's time to update y'all on the TV newsmakers of the day. From Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal to Bigg Boss 14's and Aly Goni, here are the newsmakers of the day: Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin thanks Aly Goni and his family for making her birthday the most special one – view pics

Jasmin Bhasin thanks Aly Goni and his family

Aly Goni and his family celebrated Jasmin Bhasin's birthday in Goa. It was a fun-filled birthday bash and the actress thanked them saying, "You guys took several flights and two days of travelling to make it for my birthday, in these times of pandemic. And did everything to make the day special for me. Love you guys #couldntbebetter #birthdaysquad." Jasmin has grown very close to Aly Goni's family. She had even spent Ramadan with Aly's family in Kashmir. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Pearl V Puri's statement on rape accusation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's belly dance video and more

TRP report

Anupamaa grabbed the top spot in the TRP list today. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin grabbed 2nd spot while Imlie and Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been tied on the third spot. Indian Idol 12 made a comeback on the list and grabbed the fourth spot. Whereas Yeh Hai Chahatein and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are placed fifth.

and Rohanpreet Singh's social media interaction

Neha Kakkar dropped a couple of pictures on her gram in a bathrobe. The singer and Indian Idol 12's judge's pictures went viral along with Rohanpreet Singh's comment on the same. Seeing his wife's pictures, he was seen gasping for breath.

Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer to quit her show for Bollywood?

In an interview with Times of India, Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie opened up on her Bollywood plans. The actress who was previously seen in Article 15 with , said, "I want to do more films now and the kind of films that I want to do now are more of artistic and parallel cinema kind of a film and not a regular commercial Bollywood film. Of course, two years back, I had this dream of doing a typical masala film where I play a glamorous role with my hair in the air and chaar ladke gir rahe hain when I come but not anymore. I want to do meaningful cinema now."

on raising a child with Kishwer Merchant during the pandemic

Suyyash Rai spoke about how these pandemic times have changed him and on raising a child amidst the pandemic. He said, "Right now the kind of times that we are living in, we can sense that life will not be the same as it was before. However, both Kishwer and I have accepted that that’s how probably God wants us to raise our child at least for the initial few years. We have always accepted life the way it has come to us. So, I said to myself `okay it will be the best."

Anupamaa aka 's chill time

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly grabbed headlines for her goofy picture that she shared on her Instagram handle. The actress revealed how she chills after shooting for her show. Her slippers grabbed all the attention. She captioned the image saying, "I know what I did last night. Go home , put ur feet up, watch Anupamaa and just laze away."

Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal visits her hometown

Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal recently visited her hometown, West Bengal. She got a very warm welcome from the masses. Arunita who is a simpleton was seen wearing a beautiful traditional dress.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's gets a warm welcome

Rumoured Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner, Arjun Bijlani got a warm welcome from his wife, Neha and son, Ayaan. Looks like the actor is already in a mood to party.

and 's dance

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia danced their hearts out on the romantic number, from and Ayesha Zhulka starrer . The two love birds won hearts with her affable chemistry.

