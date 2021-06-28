Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – high voltage drama to unfold on your favourite TV shows this week

Hiya everybody, we Monday's here. And do you know what it means? Well, if not, let s tell y'all. As the week starts, we share a little gist of what all is going to happen in your favourite TV shows in the upcoming week. And that's what we will be talking about today. , Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya and Imlie have some interesting twists coming up that you would not want to miss. Let's check them out below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

So, just last week, we saw Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi deciding to reveal her feelings for Kartik to her husband, Ranveer aka . Ranveer has held a party for Sirat as a surprise. But Sirat cannot take it any longer as she wants to start her married life with honesty. And hence, she'd decide on confessing the truth. Now, this week in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Ranveer's life being in danger. After Sirat confesses her love for Kartik, Ranveer will fall unconscious. He would be rushed to the hospital. It seems his life would be in danger. He would be needed an injection which the hospital won't have at that moment. Sirat will put it out on social media, asking for help. Kartik would come to her rescue but she'd remain oblivious to the fact. Furthermore, Kartik will question Sirat as to why she keeps hiding things from him when they are supposed to be friends and share stuff.

Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

In this weeks episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sayi aka Ayesha Singh participating in her college function. Virat aka won't like it as Sayi would be participating in a dance competition with a guy friend, Ajinkya. Virat would reprimand her but she will not back down. On the other hand, Sayi will invite the Chavans to her college function as well. But the family members would instead poke fun at the event. Sayi, in a fit of anger, will ask them to attend the show or else she would find another way to make them attend it. She would challenge Ninad and other family members for the same.

Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa also has some high-voltage drama in store this week. This week, we will see Kavya aka again trying to belittle Anuapmaa aka . She would ask her to help her out with the ointment as she would sprain her leg. Furthermore, she would ask her to apply it and click her picture touching her feet. Anupamaa would give it back to Kavya in the most savage manner. Kavya would then try to poison the family members against Anupamaa. She'd start by poisoning Kinjal's mind. Will Kavya succeed in doing so?

Imlie

In Gul Khan's Imlie, we will see Imlie getting a huge shock of her life. Malini's mother, Anu would play a masterstroke in ruining the happiness of Aditya and Imlie's marital life. She would reveal to Imlie that Satyakam is not her real father. Anu will reveal that Dev is her real father. Imlie won't be able to come to terms with the reality. Aditya would be flabbergasted seeing Imlie's plight. Elsewhere, Imlie would be on a guilt trip.

Kundali Bhagya

In Kundali Bhagya, finally, see Karan aka getting acquitted by the court. Preeta aka will finally save Karan. Elsewhere, since the happiness has returned to the Luthra house, Kareena would announce that they should now get on with Kritika and Prithvi's wedding. Elsewhere, would visit a gynaecologist. However, her usual gynaec won't be available hence, she would meet Dr Roshni. Preeta and Srishti would reach the hospital as well and would be in for a shock when Roshni will reveal that Prithvi is her husband.