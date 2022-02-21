It seems Shark Tank India season 1 was a success if we go by the chatter around the show. Even the judges of the show became super-popular. Ashneer Grover, who was known for his ‘brutal’ comments, recently spoke about the drawbacks of fame in an interaction on Rohan Joshi’s YouTube channel. He revealed that he gets up at 3 am to delete abusive comments. Ashneer said, "Bahut gaali padti hai. Abhi bhi raat ko chhup chhup kar main 3 baje uth kar gande comments to delete maarta hoon (I get abused a lot. Even now, I get up at 3 am and sneakily delete abusive comments from my social media)." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover talks about wife Madhuri wearing 'rejected designer's' clothes on The Kapil Sharma Show, Cezanne Khan to marry girlfriend and more

He went on to add that he even blocks people on social media "I block them also and even select the option 'not only this person but any account they create in the future'," he stated. He also confessed that he found his new-found fame puzzling. He said that people often come to click selfies and he have to smile at two different cameras while they do that. “I don't get it. If you want a selfie, get one with a pretty actress, why me?" he quipped. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's breakup news worries fans, netizens wonder if Disha Parmar of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is pregnant and more

Recently, Ashneer met rapper Badshah. He posted a pic with rapper and called him his favourite singer. “Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah - also my favourite artist and singer ! What a guy ! Thanks @boatxaman for inviting me to @boat.nirvana office - your office has a view to die for," he wrote. He was trolled for calling him his favourite singer.